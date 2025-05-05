Wenatchee Apple Blossom Grand Parade Winners

The 2025 Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade in Wenatchee attracted thousands of spectators on Saturday, May 3rd.

The Festival has announced the official award winning entries for floats, equestrian groups and specialty units.

This post will be updated with Marching Band Awards once they are announced

The Grand Sweepstakes Award went to Manson Apple Blossom Festival for most outstanding float in the entire parade. Manson celebrates the 105th Apple Blossom Festival May 9th-10th

The Miss Sunnyside Court float earned the Community Sweepstakes Award

Awards were also presented to the entries from Deer Park (Spirit of the Festival), the Washington State Event Center (Stemilt Sponsor's Choice), the Jefferson County Rhododeron Festival (Golden Apple) and Capital Lakefair (Royalty Choice)

The Miss Moses Lake Roundup and Ellensburg Rodeo Posse were chosen as top equestrian units and the Little Miss Rodeo Champions Of America, Taya Asmussen was recognized as "Most Original Clean-Up Crew"

Specialty unit awards were given to Wenatchee Valley Humane Society's “Canine Royalty”, Leavenworth's Bavarian Babes, Bros, & Brauts Scooter Club, Lone Peak Overland,and Wenatchee Outdoors.