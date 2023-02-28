WENATCHEE APPLESOX: Gearing Up With the Boys of Summer

Over the weekend, Spring Training went down all across the country. The Dodgers. Padres. Mariners. Rockies. Yankees. Cubs. Angels. I’ve been looking forward to seeing some of my favorite MLB teams swinging the bats once again, gearing up for the 2023 season.

And before you know it, Wenatchee’s own Boys of Summer will be taking to the field of Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. And we got one good news recently. Thus fare, three players from last season will be suiting up again this year. Pitchers Hunter Gibson and Jack Moffitt, and 2022’s home run leader Brandham Ponce.

Just seeing Gibson and Moffitt take the mound last year got the fans in the stands on the feet to greet. And when Brandham approached home plate, iPhones were pointed towards him waiting to capture Ponce pounce that ball over the fence.

With these three back on the familiar field, they’ll know exactly what it’s gonna take, taking on the opposites like the Bend Elks. Like the Springfield Drifters. Like the Victoria HarbourCats. Like the Bellingham Bells. The Lefties. The Nighthawks. The Falcons. And the rest who try to go against the Wenatchee AppleSox.

Gibson, Moffitt, and Ponce are just the beginning. Others will follow. Coming back as a tight knit team knowing the each other’s patterns as each one grows better. Once a young team just getting to know each other. 2023 is going to look like a season of synchronize swimming. At least…that’s what we’re hoping for.

In the meantime, we wait. We wait to see who else will reunite. We wait to find out who new will show up onsite. We wait to cheer on our AppleSox on opening night. But why do we have to wait sooooo long? And why only just over three months?