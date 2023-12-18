Wenatchee Central Lions Club Gives $50K To Local Women’s Shelter

The Sage Advocacy Center in Wenatchee has received a $50,000 donation from the Wenatchee Central Lions Club.

Sage's executive director, Bethany Alhaidari, says the largesse will be used to help women and children who are fleeing the impacts of domestic violence.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the donation. It is the first time we've had a substantial donation like this. It will allow us to expand the capacity of our emergency shelter and is filling a great need in the community."

Alhaidari says there are several items the emergency shelter needs, and the donation will help Sage check off a few of the things from that list.

"Currently, we have twenty-three beds but now we can expand the space and will be able to add ten more beds, as well as a new bathroom. We're also going to make the shelter ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant. So this is phase one of several different projects we have in mind for the shelter."

Alhaidari adds that the shelter has been at or near capacity for several months now and the money couldn't have come at a better time.

The shelter is expected to be renovated in four phases at a total cost of $129,513.