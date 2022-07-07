Methow Valley Game Changer Grant Awards $100k for Community Development

The Community Foundation of NCW recently awarded a combined $100,000 to Jamie’s Place and Methow Valley Community Center for community development projects.

This grant was originally set at $75,000, however they received an anonymous donation of $25,000 at the last minute.

Funds were provided by late Methow Valley residents Ken Westman and Mike Real.

Jamie’s Place received $75,000 to provide Tiny Homes for their staff, where reportedly a third of their staff is housing insecure. They will be partnering with Methow at Home to offer the networking service Silver Nest, where they group prospective housemates with current homeowners.

The Methow Valley Community Center will use the remaining $25,000 to design a new electrical HVAC system, partnering with Methow Citizens Council and Methow Valley School District.