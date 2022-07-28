Potato Truck Rolls onto Sagehill Road Near Othello

A semi truck carrying a load of potatoes rolled over on Sagehill Road after attempting a right turn onto SR 24 south of Othello.

The truck was trying to go eastbound SR 24 when the truck tipped over and rolled off the road.

Washington State trooper Jeremy Weber said it appeared that the driver did not stop at the stop sign, due to the extent of the impact.

SR 24 will be closed down while tow trucks remove the semi.

No one was injured during the crash.