SR 17 Closed For Extended Time From Hazmat Crash North Of Othello

The Washington State Patrol says Hazmat Crash led to a lengthy closure of State Route 17 north of Othello overnight Sunday morning.

A semi hauling doubles full of fuel rolled on the highway.

Image of rollover tanker truck crash on 11-26-2023 from Washington State Patrol Image of rollover tanker truck crash on 11-26-2023 from Washington State Patrol loading...

There were no serious injuries reported, but the state Department of Transportation was brought in to set up a detour.

Troopers think 10,200 gallons of fuel spilled from the tanker. They say the Environmental Protection Agency was notified, as were local residence.

Driving too fast in freezing fog was listed as the cause of the crash.

SR 17 remained closed as of 7:45am Sunday.