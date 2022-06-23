Wenatchee Chiropractor Pleads Not Guilty to Having Child Porn

A Wenatchee area chiropractor will be back in court in September after pleading not guilty to numerous counts of having child pornography.

Wayne Mark Latimer is accused of downloading explicit photos of children through Facebook on one day last October.

Latimer entered his not guilty plea Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court. Judge Kristin Ferrera then issued conditions for him to remain out of jail.

Latimer can't be among children without being supervised by an adult with knowledge of his charges. He also he can only use the internet for work related purposes, also under supervision of an adult with knowledge of his charges.

Latimer has a readiness hearing on August 22, with his trial date set for September 6.

He's currently free on $250,000 bond.

Latimer is a 62-year-old resident of East Wenatchee. He operates Latimer Chiropractic on North Mission St in Wenatchee.

He was arrested after police were notified of his alleged activity by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He faces four first-degree counts of possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and four more counts in the second degree.