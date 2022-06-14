Wenatchee City Pool Closes for Emergency Repairs

The Wenatchee City Pool has been temporarily closed.

The shutdown was necessary after the pool’s main boiler failed Monday night.

The component is essential for keeping the pool at safe operating temperatures.

The city’s recreation and cultural services director, Dave Erickson, says the pool could reopen soon if Mother Nature cooperates.

“Best case scenario - we get actual summer weather and we could get some solar heating of the pool,” explained Erickson. “But until it gets up to about 77 degrees we can’t operate it. In the day that it’s been off it’s gone about 84 degrees all the way down to about 72 (degrees).”

Thus far, the city has been unsuccessful in its attempts to locate a replacement boiler and may need to have a new one fabricated – a process which Erickson says could take up to 14 weeks and comes at an inauspicious time.

“We just opened swim lesson registrations and had over 210 people sign up on the first day,” detailed Erickson. “The pool’s looking the best it has in years and we were all excited to have a good season going, and now this has popped up.”

The closure comes just three days after the pool opened for its summer season.