Wenatchee Councilmember Jose Cuevas Named Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023

Wenatchee City Councilmember Jose Cuevas will be the council’s Mayor Tempore for 2023.

The Mayor Pro Tempore will take over mayoral duties anytime Mayor Frank Kuntz is absent or temporarily unavailable.

"He's done a really fantastic job [and] is engaged in everything that's going on. When it's time to run a meeting, he does a great job," Kuntz said. "He's just a great guy, great family and he just cares deeply about our community, so we're super excited to have him in his new role."

Cuevas’ appointment was confirmed during the council’s meeting on Dec. 8.

This is Cuevas’ third year serving on Wenatchee City Council.

Cuevas will assume his position on Jan. 1, 2023.