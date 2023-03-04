Wenatchee Drive-by Shooting Trial Set for Teen Defendants

One of four teen suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Wenatchee is scheduled to appear in Chelan County Superior Court on Monday, in preparation for the trial later in March.

This hearing is to ensure everything is ready for the trial scheduled for March 21.

17-year-old Omar Romero-Romero has been charged as an adult and has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, for driving the car involved in the drive-by incident.

The victim survived the incident and was later taken to Central Washington Hospital for his gunshot wound.

Other suspects involved in this shooting include 18-year-old Octavio M. Medina-Cuevas, 17-year-old Angel Lara-Sedano, and an unidentified 14-year-old boy.

Medina-Cuevas has been charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting and will appear in the upcoming trial.

Lara-Sedano already pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting and for tampering with a witness and is currently serving about nine years in prison.

Detectives say the 14-year-old boy was charged with complicity to first-degree assault and complicity to a drive-by shooting, who was found hiding guns at his home.