Aidan Van Rensum homered and Garrett Gores reached base four times but the Wenatchee AppleSox dropped the first game of the three-game set to the Springfield Drifters, 5-4, on Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee (3-1) suffered its first loss of the season in its first home game of the 2023 season. It scored first in the bottom of the first inning but could not overcome giving up four runs in the third inning. Springfield (4-0) sent all nine men to the plate in the fourth and cashed in on three errors in the frame.

Michael Cunneely shined on the mound, tossing three scoreless innings of relief. He struck out each of the final four hitters that he faced in his summer debut.

Ty Kennedy picked up a hit for a fourth consecutive game with an infield knock that drew a throwing error and put him at second base immediately to open up the bottom of the first inning. A passed ball and a wild pitch brought him home to put the AppleSox up, 1-0.

A pair of two-out walks followed by a Drifters error gave the AppleSox a run in the fourth but Springfield got the run back in the sixth on a two-out single before Van Rensum led off the seventh with his first home run of the season. Wenatchee scored its final run in the ninth on a fielder’s choice but stranded the tying run at second base.

The AppleSox to even up their home-opening series on Wednesday when they face the Drifters again at 6:35 p.m. It’s a WINatchee Wednesday as all fans are able to win prizes from local businesses just by attending the game. Tickets can be purchased at applesox.com/2023-schedule.