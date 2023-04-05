Wenatchee Foothills: Kenzie’s Landing Nearly Finished

The City of Wenatchee Parks Department is putting the finishing touches on the Kenzie's Landing project in the Wenatchee Foothills.

A $1-million grant helped pay for the acquisition of 51 acres of natural open space in the Broadview Canyon area which is accessible from Maiden Lane.

Picnic Shelter Picnic Shelter loading...

Crews have built a trailhead that will provide permanent access to more than 18 miles of existing trails in this section of the foothills.

"They have about two more weeks' worth of work out there to finish it up and get it ready for opening and then we'll have the grand opening and ready for use on April 21 at 4:00." Parks Director Dave Erickson said.

Amenities include a picnic shelter, bicycle parking, and vehicle charging station.

Charging Station Charging Station loading...

