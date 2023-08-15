Wenatchee Parks Keeping Folks Cool During Extreme Heat

The Wenatchee Parks & Recreation Department is reminding residents that they have ways to help you cool off during this week's extreme heat.

The splash pads at both Rotary and Lincoln Parks are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, and the wading pools at Kiwanis-Methow, Pennsylvania, and Washington Parks are open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 p.m.

Parks Director Dave Erickson says there's actually fewer people using these facilities when the weather gets especially hot.

"Actually, I think a lot of people just stay home where it's cooler if they can. So we tend not to see as much activity, but if we do it's usually early in the mornings."

Erickson reminds everyone who heads out to play at the parks to be sure and drink plenty of water and find a shady spot to avoid the direct sunlight.