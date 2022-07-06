Wenatchee Man Arrested with Stolen Rifle

A Wenatchee man faces multiple felony charges after police say he stole a rifle from a trailer.

Officers say they handled a vehicle prowl report where a rifle was stolen from a trailer overnight Tuesday.

After locating video surveillance of the theft, Victor Flores-Beason of Wenatchee was identified as a suspect.

Flores-Beason was arrested later in the day on numerous felony charges after being tracked down in the south end of Wenatchee while in possession of the rifle.