Wen. Accused Drug Dealer Arrested After 5 Month Investigation

A Wenatchee man is facing several drug dealing charges after a five-month investigation by the Columbia River Drug Task Force.

The investigation started in October of last year when deputies say they received information from reliable sources that drugs were being sold out of a home at 816 S. Chelan Avenue.

Chelan County Sheriff's Chief of Patrol Ryan Moody says the length of the investigation is not unusual.

"We can identify problem houses, but the way the law is written we can't just go kick in doors and see what we can find inside of it," said Moody. "We have to build the investigation and come up with the ability to get search warrants and that sort of thing."

Wilver Ventura-Acosta now faces three counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Maintaining a Drug Property.

In the beginning, detectives say they set up several surveillance missions around the residence and observed frequent traffic to and from the residence.

They say further investigation revealed several crimes were committed in and around the residence, including two driving-by shootings.

Detectives say they learned people engaged in the use and sale of illegal controlled substances were frequenting the residence.

They also say they learned people who committed crimes would often flee to that residence to hide from law enforcement.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and Ventura-Acosta was arrested.

During the search warrant, detectives called Wenatchee Code Enforcement to report the conditions of the residence.

According to detectives, the residence was filled with drug paraphernalia, garbage, rotting food, bugs, raw sewage leaking, and other health hazards.

Approximately 10 people left the residence during the search warrant. None of them were arrested as they were simply at the residence when the search was conducted.

Detectives say Ventura-Acosta was interviewed after his arrest and the investigation is ongoing.