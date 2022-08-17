Wenatchee Man Gets Almost 11 Year Sentence In Child Porn Case

A Wenatchee Man will serve close to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to receiving child pornography.

The judgement was issued Thursday for 54-year-old Miguel Estrada Morales, who reached a plea deal in federal court back in February.

He'll serve 131 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of federal probation.

Morales was arrested in September of 2020 in Wenatchee after his wife reported he made nude videos of their daughter when she was 14-years-old.

He admitted to making the videos without the daughter's knowledge over four years.

Morales' plea deal reduced his charges back in February. He's been in the Spokane County Jail awaiting sentencing since then.

The original charges against Morales carried a 15-to-30-year sentence.

Morales admitted to making the videos of his daughter in the bathroom using a camera placed inside a pen or with a camera that was made to look like a clock.

Under the lessor plea deal, Morales was charged with receiving child pornography over a five-and-a-half-year period between January 2015 and August 2020.

His sentence was issued Thursday from U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice in Spokane.