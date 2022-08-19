Wenatchee Mayor Featured in Kim Schrier Campaign Ad

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz is featured in 8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier's new campaign ad, endorsing her for the 2022 General election.

Congresswoman Kim Schrier is running for re-election against the Republican former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin.

In the video titled "Bench," Mayor Kuntz is sitting on a bench in Wenatchee next to Issaquah Mayor Mary Lou Pauly in Issaquah.

Mayor Kuntz states that even though he is a Republican, and Mayor Pauly is a Democrat, they both endorse Schrier for re-election.

You can find the video on Youtube at this link.