Wenatchee Looking To Have Murals On Walls Of Buildings In Park

The City of Wenatchee is looking for an artist or team of artists, to create murals on the exterior of the Pioneer Park restroom and the City Pool office in the park.

The buildings are unfinished brick with metal or glass doors.

Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director David Erickson says they've been a target for vandalism and graffiti over the years.

"One of the ways that we've found to reduce vandalism is to be able to do murals on them," said Erickson. "So, not only will it create an attractive feature in the park, but then also help dissuade some graffiti."

Erickson says the theme of the murals is wide open.

"It could be anything from an aquatic theme, something historic, relating to the neighborhood, parks and recreation themed, anything like that," Erickson said. "It's really open at this point of the process."

The city has a budget of $10,000 for the murals. Requirements include for them to allow the building functions to be easily identifiable by park visitors. For example, people should be able to find the restroom entrances. The murals must be suitable for public viewing by all ages.

The city is accepting submissions from artists for the project until Jan. 25 at 2:00pm. From that point, three finalists will be selected by Jan. 31. They'll be chosen based on qualifications, the strength and quality of past work as demonstrated by their resume and images of past projects

Finalist Interviews will be completed by Feb. 20 with the artist selection by March 14.

The city plans to have the mural project completed by June 15, in time for when school lets out in Wenatchee.

Pioneer Park is located at 220 Fuller Street.

Interested artists are advised to email their completed submittal to: derickson@wenatcheewa.gov.

Submittals may also be dropped off in person on a thumb drive at:

City of Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department

1350 McKittrick Street

Wenatchee, WA 98801