Wenatchee Officers on Leave from May Shooting Cleared to Work Again

Wenatchee police officers involved in the shooting death of a man last month are now cleared to return to work after being on administrative leave.

Three officers were involved in the killing of 36 year old Alexander White after reports he was firing a gun into a church.

The department has concluded Corey Fuller, Aly Mustain and Brian Hewitt did not violate department policies during the shooting, and has cleared them to return to work.

Hewitt, though, remains on leave while recovering from an injury he received during the shooting. All three had been on paid administrative leave since May 9.

The department’s review is separate from the ongoing investigation by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, which will forward its findings to the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney. The attorney will decide whether to file charges against the officers.

The investigation into the shooting is expected to take several more weeks because of the sheer quantity of information involved, and efforts by investigators to be transparent and credible.

Investigators are looking at body camera video, as well as one independently recorded video of the shooting. Officers initially said they fired on White only after he shot at them first.

The shooting took place at the Living Hope Community Church on Chelan Avenue, across the street from Memorial Park. The park was hosting the popular Apple Blossom Festival at the time.

Four Wenatchee officers remain remain on administrative leave from another officer involved shooting death on June 4.

The deceased person, 32-year-old Zachary C. Rutherford of Jackson, California, was a burglary suspect who police say was armed with a knife when they shot and killed him.