Wenatchee Parks Offering Many Ways To Beat The Heat

If your family’s looking for a way to beat this week’s heat and have some fun, most of the parks in the City of Wenatchee have something to offer.

Caryl Andre, Recreation Supervisor with the Wenatchee Parks Department, says there’s plenty of ways for everyone to cool down.

“All of our wading pools are up and running, the splash pad is operating, (and) the pool is open. So all of our water-related facilities can be utilized all week.”

Andre adds the wading pools at Pennsylvania and Washington Parks are refreshed throughout the day.

“It’s nice, cool water. They fill them fresh at one o’clock (p.m.), so go to the parks and play in the park water!”

For more information about the city’s recreational water features click here.