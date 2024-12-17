Wenatchee Pet of the Week of a Different Feather

Wenatchee Pet of the Week of a Different Feather

Thomas the Silkie/Canva/WVHS

Meet Your New Feathered Friend: Thomas!

Thomas is a handsome 1-year-old male Silkie rooster with a striking black coat accented by soft white highlights.

This little guy may be small, but he has a big heart! Friendly and curious, Thomas enjoys exploring his surroundings and keeping his flock company.  Silkies are known for their unique fluffy feathers and calm demeanor, making Thomas a wonderful addition to any backyard flock.

If you’re a first-time chicken owner or a seasoned pro, Thomas is full of charm, companionship, and will add a touch of elegance to your coop.

You can adopt Thomas today and let this dapper little rooster strut into your life!

Thomas

  • Breed: Silkie Rooster
  • Age: 1 Year
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: WVHS-A-27449

Here is a gallery of adoptable pets of every kind at Wenatchee Humane Society

Adoption Hours: 12:30 pm- 6:30 pm every day except Wednesday when WVHS is closed. The shelter is open for adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.

5 Popular Gifts You SHOULDN'T Buy Dogs This Christmas

Categories: Articles, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ