Meet Your New Feathered Friend: Thomas!

Thomas is a handsome 1-year-old male Silkie rooster with a striking black coat accented by soft white highlights.

This little guy may be small, but he has a big heart! Friendly and curious, Thomas enjoys exploring his surroundings and keeping his flock company. Silkies are known for their unique fluffy feathers and calm demeanor, making Thomas a wonderful addition to any backyard flock.

If you’re a first-time chicken owner or a seasoned pro, Thomas is full of charm, companionship, and will add a touch of elegance to your coop.

You can adopt Thomas today and let this dapper little rooster strut into your life!

Breed: Silkie Rooster

Age: 1 Year

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-27449

Here is a gallery of adoptable pets of every kind at Wenatchee Humane Society

Adoption Hours: 12:30 pm- 6:30 pm every day except Wednesday when WVHS is closed. The shelter is open for adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.