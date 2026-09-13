Wenatchee Police Arrest Wanted Man For Drug Dealing, Weapons Violations

A man who'd been wanted for nearly five months on drug dealing charges by police in Wenatchee has been arrested.

The Wenatchee Police Department says 39-year-old Juan Carlos Vasquez-Hernandez was apprehended at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 6 during a routine traffic stop.

Investigators say officers recognized Vasquez-Hernandez as a passenger inside a vehicle they'd pulled over.

A search of the vehicle turned up 656 grams of fentanyl powder, over 500 fentanyl pills, 9.8 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately $1,500 in cash.

The discovery and arrest followed a traffic stop by Wenatchee Police on the morning of April 10, when officers turned up 580 grams of methamphetamine, 421 grams of fentanyl powder, over $4,200 in cash, and a Ruger handgun inside a vehicle driven by Vasquez-Hernandez.

Police later established the probable cause necessary to arrest Vasquez-Hernandez but were unable to locate him until his arrest on Sept. 6.

Vasquez-Hernandez is now facing two counts of selling and manufacturing a controlled substance, as well as a weapons offense.