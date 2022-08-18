Wenatchee Police Looking For Suspects in Car Break-ins, Credit Card Theft

Wenatchee Police are looking for two women suspected of breaking into cars and using stolen credit cards to make thousands of dollars in purchases.

Officers say the women broke windows in parked cars at several parks in Wenatchee and Douglas County, and then stole items including wallets and purses containing financial information.

Investigations say the women then went to Fred Meyers, Target, and Ferry St Market, and used stolen credit cards to attempt to purchase thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards.

They're also accused of stealing a stroller from Target, before leaving in a black Subaru Outback.

Image from Wenatchee Police Image from Wenatchee Police loading...

Image from Wenatchee Police Image from Wenatchee Police loading...

Officers say all the activity took place Tuesday.

They say the model of the vehicle used to the leave Target "is most likely going to be similar to a black Subaru wagon with chrome trim around the windows."

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle, or has information on the incidents, is being asked to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911 and reference case # 22W14387.