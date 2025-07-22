Police in Wenatchee are searching for a suspect who they say eluded them on Monday night.

Officials with the Wenatchee Police Department report officers initially attempted a traffic stop after observing the suspect run a stop sign in their SUV at the intersection of South Wenatchee Avenue and Marr Street at around 9:45 p.m., but the suspect fled.

The suspect's vehicle was then spotted a short time later by a deputy with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office who reported it was traveling over the posted speed limit in the vicinity of the Wenatchee River Bridge on State Route 285.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, officials say the suspect drove their vehicle into Wenatchee Confluence State Park where it was seen crossing a pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Apple Capital Loop Trail into the Horan Natural Area.

Investigators say the suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers established a perimeter around the area and used a drone to try and locate the suspect but he was not found and the search was eventually ended.

The suspect's vehicle was seized as evidence by the Sheriff's Office and an investigation is now underway to identify and track down the suspect, whose gender and approximate age were not detailed by police.