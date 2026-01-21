Wenatchee Police Seek Woman Connected To Fraud/Forgery Investigation

Authorities in Wenatchee are asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The Wenatchee Police Department says the female suspect is wanted for questioning in connection to a string of fraud and forgery cases.

On Tuesday, police officials used their social media accounts to provide several images of the woman, who appears to be in her 30s or 40s and possibly of Hispanic descent, with a medium build and medium-length black hair fashioned in a tight ponytail, and brown eyes. Her approximate height is difficult to discern and no written details about the suspect's appearance were provided.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the woman or has any information about her current whereabouts or the crimes with which she is allegedly associated is being asked to contact Detective L. Cornelio of the Wenatchee Police Department at 509-888-4255 and reference Case #25W17023.