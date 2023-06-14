Joel Norman Wenatchee AppleSox

Easton Amundson drove in the game-winning run and Jadon Williamson tossed four scoreless innings in relief as the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Springfield Drifters, 4-2, on Tuesday night at the Hamlin Sports Complex.

Amundson and Williamson, two weeks removed from winning the NWAC Championship with Lower Columbia, played pivotal roles in Tuesday’s win. Amundson tripled in Marshall Lipsey to break a 2-2 tie in the eighth and then scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly. That extended his hitting streak to a team-best seven games and also marked his seventh consecutive game scoring at least one run.

Williamson (1-0) entered with the game tied up 2-2 but only allowed two hits and two walks. Two men reached against him in the ninth but he wrapped up the game with a three-pitch strikeout.

Brandham Ponce homered in the fourth inning to briefly give the AppleSox a 2-1 lead. His two-run shot over the left-center field fence was his first of the season and sixth in two seasons with the AppleSox.

Marshall Lipsey scored on that two-run shot and also scored the go-ahead run on Amundson’s RBI triple. Lipsey went 1-for-4 in his AppleSox debut in center field while batting second. He stole three bags, including two before Ponce’s blast.

Springfield scored first in the second inning on a couple of singles and an error before trying it up in the fourth on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. Quincy Vassar limited the damage and wrapped up his five-inning start with a seven pitch 1-2-3 fifth inning. He struck out four, walked four and allowed five hits to give the AppleSox their ninth consecutive game in which their starter tossed at least five innings.

Wenatchee goes for the series victory vs. Springfield on Wednesday.