Wenatchee School Board Approves $275 Million Bond Proposal
Voters residing within the Wenatchee School District will have a chance to vote on a bond to rebuild Wenatchee High School and replace HVAC systems across the district.
Why the Bond Is Needed
READ MORE: Wenatchee School Board Considers Modernization Bond
The Wenatchee School Board unanimously approved placing a bond measure on the November 3, 2026, ballot that, if approved, would raise $275 million towards a complete rebuild of Wenatchee High School and improve HVAC systems at seven schools throughout the district.
"This proposal is the result of a thoughtful process that included community members from many different backgrounds and perspectives," said Superintendent Kory Kalahar. "They reviewed the data, toured facilities, considered multiple options, and identified the highest priorities for our students and community."
Wenatchee High School Outgrows Original Design
Wenatchee High School was originally built in the early 1970s and is designed for three grades of approximately 1,400 students. Today, the school serves about 1,900 students in grades 9 through 12, and the district said many classrooms no longer support current learning needs.
What Would Be Preserved on Campus
The proposal plans to build a new high school on the existing campus while students attend classes in the current building. The plan would retain and repair 100,000 square feet, including the gymnasiums, pool, auditorium, locker rooms, and band classrooms. The district said preserving these spaces would save approximately $27 million.
State Funding Could Offset Local Costs
The district anticipates receiving up to $83 million in state matching funds, reducing the amount funded locally.
Officials say there will be additional information about the proposal and opportunities for community members to ask questions over the coming months.
For more information, visit wenatcheeschools.org/bond.
Wenatchee School District
Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560