A 29-year-old Wenatchee man has been arrested on two counts of first-degree attempted murder after police say he critically wounded two people in a shotgun shooting Saturday night.

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Wenatchee Police Department said officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street after a woman called 900 to report that she and another person had been shot.

Police say they found an adult man and an adult woman in the carport of the residence and found they had injuries consistent with a shotgun wound. Both were transported to Central Washington Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the female victim provided information to help identify Marcos E.B. Gaspar-Bernal as the suspect. Detectives worked through the night and into Sunday to confirm his identity and the vehicle he used to flee. Police say Flock Safety licesne plate reader cameras located the vehicle in Kittitas County.

Later Sunday, police say they learned Gaspar-Bernal arrived at his workplace in Wenatchee. Detectives located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot and observed Gaspar-Bernal enter the business and took him into custody without incident.

Police booked him in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on one count of first-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder involving domestic violence. They add both victims remain in critical condition, and charges could be amended depending on medical outcomes.