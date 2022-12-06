Wenatchee Target Arson Suspect Sentenced To Nine Months

An East Wenatchee man who admitted to starting a fire at the Wenatchee Target Store in May of last year will serve nine months in jail.

Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced Monday in Chelan County Superior Court after entering a guilty plea to Second-Degree Arson the same day.

Torres was tracked down about a month after the fire was set with the help of the public to locate a witness.

He's been instructed by a judge to not return or go to any Target store after his release.

The Wenatchee stores remained closed for three-weeks after the fire into last June.

Torres was originally charged with First-Degree Arson after being arrested. His sentence of nine months is on the high side of the typical range for the offense of three to nine months.

His sentencing document stated he has a substance abuse problem that contributed to the crime.

Mr. Torres attorney stated at his sentencing hearing that the defendant had learned his lesson and apologized for his actions.

Torres still has a restitution hearing set for Jan. 25. It’s not known if Target will seek damages in the case.

Torres has been in the Chelan County jail since June 22.