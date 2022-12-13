Wenatchee Valley College Hosting Free Classical Concert

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation will host a free classical and opera concert Wednesday night.

Two musicians will perform for about an hour, with opera tenor Kelly Burns being accompanied on the piano by classical musician Dr. Nicholas Shaneyfelt.

Foundation Executive Director Rachel Evey says donations are welcome, but the concert is more about making a connection with the public.

"The concert is our chance to open up campus and welcome the community in to enjoy some fantastic world class musicians, and give them an opportunity to enjoy the Grove Recital Hall and the Music and Art Center," said Evey.

The musicians are being set Wenatchee Valley College from the New York based Piatigorsky Foundation, which is dedicated to promoting live classical music around the country.

Evey says the show is made possible by the Woods Family, which is known for its philanthropic contributions in the area.

"Through their generosity, the Piatigorsky Foundation sends us world renowned musicians twice a year," Evey said. "So, this is our winter concert. And we'll be having another one in spring."

Wednesday’s concert will take place at 6:30pm at the Grove Recital Hall in the Wenatchee Valley College campus.

The show will be preceded by a reception at 5:30pn, which is also free.

The WVC Foundation was incorporated in 1971 with a mission to provide equitable access to education and invest in student success.

Evey says the foundation supports students and programs at the college. About 60 percent of the funding it handles goes towards students for scholarships and emergency assistance. The foundation also renovates facilities, provides new equipment, and runs a food pantry.