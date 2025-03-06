Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Hosts Spay and Neuter Clinic

Wenatchee Valley Human Society hosts a Community Spay and Neuter Clinic.

Development Coordinator Tina McKenna says it's a good opportunity for affordable pet care.

"They're for the community and they're income qualified," McKenna said. "They tend to be less expensive than vet clinics."

McKenna says spots are filling quickly for the March 31 and April 1 clinic. You can register at WenatcheeHumane.org and click on the veterinary care tab to schedule an appointment.

