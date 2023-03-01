The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra (WVSO), under direction of Nikolas Caoile, presents their third concert this Saturday, March 4th "When In Rome"

Caoile interviewed on KPQ's Agenda Program to talk about the performance, composers and what those who have never experience classical music performance would enjoy about the concert.

The concert will feature works from 19th and early 20th century composers Louis-Hector Berlioz, Jacques Offenbach and Ottorino Respighi.

The selections by Caoile include; Roman Carnival Overture, Louis-Hector Berlioz. Les contes d’Hoffmann. Jacques Offenbach and Pines of Rome. Ottorino Respighi

I asked Caoile how today's "classical music" was received when it was first performed for audiences? Caoile explains "So people like Mozart Beethoven, Puccini, Berlioz, audiences were looking at these new pieces and the premiere the way we look at Marvel movies today". Caoile likened the anticipation to a new movie release from a certain director or actor. "This is the same thing that happened in the past. When it came to the next Mozart symphony or the next Beethoven symphony. They wanted to see what these composers were going to do next". Fast forwarding to today's audience, even if the audience is unfamiliar with the theory, or the story, or the history of all this music, it can still have a powerful impact on our audience. "Just come without knowing anything and become moved by the melodies by the rhythms by the dances, and just enjoy great performing" Caoile assures any first time attendees.

While the image of classical music can be stodgy to some, Caoile promises the music selected for the When In Rome concert is quite powerful. "It can be as big as this humongous mountain of sound with percussion, woodwinds brass strings, and it could be as compelling and serene and contemplative in our softest moments".

Caoile lives in Ellensburg, Washington where he is the director of orchestra and orchestral activities at Central Washington University. He works with the Lake Union Civic Orchestra in Seattle and is in Wenatchee several times a year to work with the WVSO. Caoile has heard on many occasions from people that the WVSO rivals the sound of the professional orchestras from elsewhere.

"And that's the best compliment that we can have here. We're very lucky to have this amazing ensemble made up of citizens of our community who come together and play these amazing concerts". --Nikolas Caoile

Caoile attributes the high praise to a community of very talented people "but they also have great talents in other fields. "we have model citizens represented in our group. We have doctors, we have teachers, we have stay at home parents. We have business owners, we have lawyers, these people that have made their contributions to the community in this manner, but who love music so much and have so much talent on their instruments. They come together on these evenings together, to put together these concerts. And it's amazing. The power of our ensemble when they come together. It really rises above the sum of our parts".

High School student, Soprano Violet Madson, 1st place winner of the WVSO’s Young Musician Competition, joins the orchestra in a performance of Antonia’s aria “Elle a fui, la tourterelle” from The Tales of Hoffmann.

So if you have never been to Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra performance before, Saturday evening's concert "When In Rome" sounds like a real fun one to enjoy.

WVSO is partnering with participating Italian restaurants in Wenatchee including Visconti's and Garlini's where diners can receive a voucher worth a 20% discounted ticket price.

Concert: When In Rome Performance Date: Saturday, March 4th 7pm Numerica Performing Arts Center Happy Hour "pre-concert chat with Nik" at 6pm on lower level

Ticket information