Wenatchee Vape Shop Loses License After Selling to Minors

Washington State’s Liquor and Cannabis Board issued an emergency license suspension to Wenatchee’s Pacific North West Tobacco Shop for selling vapes to minors multiple times.

On Nov. 9, the shop was caught selling vapes to an underage Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) investigative aid.

LCB investigators found multiple community complaints issued against the Pacific North West Tobacco Shop, located at 307 Ferry St., Wenatchee.

The shop was already under a stipulated agreement after they were caught selling to minors at least five times in the past.

The LCB has now revoked the shop’s license with no possibility of reinstatement for at least five years.

The suspension became effective on Nov. 23, 2022.