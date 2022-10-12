Wenatchee Wild Announce New Play By Play Voice

The Wenatchee Wild announced the hiring of Austin Draude as the team’s new Media Relations, Broadcast Manager and radio voice of the Wild.

Draude will handle play by play coverage for Wild games starting October 28th, which comes one week after the first home game of the season at the Town Toyota Center.

Wenatchee Wild games are heard on News Radio 560 KPQ.

Draude comes to Wenatchee after nine-years as the play-by-play voice for the North Iowa Bulls of the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

Wild General Manager Bliss Littler said “Austin joins the Wild with a great track record,” adding “I think our fans will enjoy Austin’s style on the air.”

Draude steps into the role previously held by Arch Ecker, who passed away in mid-September after more than five years at the mic for the team.

Sean Zears had been handling play by play for the Wild since Ecker fell ill after a serious car accident in June of 2021.