Wenatchee Wild Stories – #18 Christian Kim

The Wenatchee Wild is a Junior A hockey team who play in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The BCHL is a great league to earn a full ride scholarship at Universities across North America.

The Wild play in the 4,300 seat Town Toyota Center. “The Wolves Den” has provided loud support during their play in the NAHL (North American Hockey League) from 2008 - 2015 and recently in the BCHL (from 2015 to present).

The Wenatchee Wild are led by Head Coach Chris Clark.

Our next edition of this season's Wenatchee Wild Stories - Features forward #18 Christian Kim. Christian, is playing his first and only season with the Wild. In the Fall, he’ll report to East Lansing, Michigan and play his college hockey with the Michigan State Spartans. Christian is a product of the Anaheim Jr. Ducks Hockey Program.

Connor: Christian Kim, thanks for taking time to meet with us. Where’s homebase?

Christian Kim: Torrance, California (15 minutes from Los Angeles).

C: What is your favorite NHL team?

CK: The Vegas Golden Knights.

C; Who is your favorite NHL player and why?

CK: I would say Brayden Point (center for the Tampa Bay Lightning) – he’s a smaller guy, speedy, really skilled, so I try to watch him.

C: What is your earliest memory of hockey?

CK: Probably going to the Brick Tournament (in Edmonton) – it was a really good experience when I was younger, and it just really made me want to play hockey more.

C: Who inspired you to want to play hockey at a higher level?

CK: Probably my mom, just taking me everywhere, driving me all over the state and to Canada and Italy. She traveled with me every time, so it was really good to have her by my side.

C: What do you like about Wenatchee?

CK: It’s just a great city, I love it. The nature, the rink, the fans…there’s nothing that you can say that’s bad about it.

C: What are your favorite places to eat in Wenatchee and what do you order?

CK: Probably Sumo – I just get the hibachi, the fried rice, chicken, noodles, all the good stuff and the yum-yum sauce.

C: What is your favorite opposing arena to play at and why?

CK: Probably Cranbrook – I like the lighting there, it’s really bright and a clean rink. It’s a fun rink to play in.

C: What is something Coach Clarky has taught you since you joined the Wenatchee Wild?

Christian Kim: I really learned to be a full, complete player this year, just being better with my stick, better in the corners, battling harder, blocking shots. Defensively, I’ve gotten better.

Connor: Christian, thanks for taking time to visit and thank you for playing your junior hockey in Wenatchee! You can follow #18, Christian Kim on Twitter: @Christiankim05

