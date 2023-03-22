Wenatchee Wild Stories – #27 Garrett Szydlowski

The Wenatchee Wild is a Junior A hockey team who play in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The BCHL is a great league to earn a full ride scholarship at Universities across North America.

The Wild play in the 4,300 seat Town Toyota Center. “The Wolves Den” has provided loud support during their play in the NAHL (North American Hockey League) from 2008 - 2015 and recently in the BCHL (from 2015 to present).

The Wenatchee Wild are led by Head Coach Chris Clark.

Wenatchee Wild Wenatchee Wild loading...

Our next edition of this season's Wenatchee Wild Stories - Features forward #27 Garrett Szydlowski. He is 20 years of age, playing his second full season with the Wild. Garrett arrived in Wenatchee after playing two years with the Maryland Black Bears of the NAHL. He is a product of the Little Caesars Youth Hockey program in Detroit. "The District!". Garrett has committed to play his college hockey at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

Wenatchee Wild Wenatchee Wild loading...

Connor: Garrett, thank you for taking time to hang out. Where’s your hometown?

Garrett Sydlowski: Brighton, Michigan (right outside of Ann Arbor)

C: What is your favorite NHL team?

GS: The Detroit Red Wings.

C: Who is your favorite NHL player and why?

GS: I’d say Brock Boeser (forward for the Vancouver Canucks) because he’s got a hammer of a shot.

Get our free mobile app

C: What is your earliest memory of hockey?

GS: My earliest memory is probably my mom taking me to the rink and I had this little (Tim Hortons) “Timbits” jersey.

C: Who inspired you to want to play hockey at a higher level?

GS: My coach growing up – I was about 8 or 9, and he was just getting done playing professional hockey. He asked if I wanted to play and take it more seriously, and he showed me the way and how to be a pro. He made me want to get better and go to the next level.

Wenatchee Wild Wenatchee Wild loading...

C: What do you like about Wenatchee?

GS: The fans are great, the coaches are great, my teammates are great and the billets are awesome. All around, it’s a great city and I love it.

C: What are your favorite places to eat in Wenatchee and what do you order?

GS: Probably Iwa, the sushi place (in downtown Wenatchee) – I get tuna rolls.

C: What is your favorite opposing arena to play at and why?

GS: I’d say none of them, because I don’t like any of the opposing rinks…probably Penticton.

C: What is something Coach Clarky has taught you since you joined the Wenatchee Wild?

Garrett Szydlowski: He’s taught me how to be a pro off the ice as well as on the ice. Taking care of the body is probably the biggest thing, and he’s shown us how to do that and always make time for it. That’s shown me that taking care of my body is important.

Connor: Garrett, thanks again for letting the fans get to know you better. We here in Wenatchee appreciate your time here as a Wild player! You can follow #27, Garrett Szydlowski on Instagram: @szydlowski.garrett

The Wenatchee Wild wind up the regular season at home for the next couple weekends!

Friday Night March 24th

Trail Smoke Eaters vs Wenatchee Wild

WAHA Night!

7:05pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Saturday Night March 25th

Trail Smoke Eaters vs Wenatchee Wild

Fantastic Finale - with a bobblehead giveaway!

6:05pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Single game - Partial and Full Season TICKET INFO:

Team, ticket, billet and sponsorship info: WenatcheeWildHockey.com

Western Michigan University Broncos in the NFL