Wenatchee Wild Stories – Announcer, Austin Draude

The Wenatchee Wild is a Junior A hockey team who play in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The BCHL is a great league to earn a full ride scholarship at Universities across North America.

The Wild play in the 4,300 seat Town Toyota Center. “The Wolves Den” has provided loud support during their play in the NAHL (North American Hockey League) from 2008 - 2015 and recently in the BCHL (from 2015 to present).

The Wenatchee Wild are led by Head Coach Chris Clark.

Whenever you listen to Wenatchee Hockey on Newsradio 560 KPQ or hear the Wenatchee Wild’s “Home Feed” on Hockey TV, you're hearing the voice of Wild Play-by-Play guy Austin Draude. This is Austin’s first season as the voice of the Wild, He took over the play-by-play position from the beloved, the late Arch Ecker. Arch passed away in September of last year due to medical complications from an auto accident. Austin’s first play by play call was on October 28th of 2022. Here’s his introduction to Wenatchee on Newsradio KPQ. Austin Draude's official title with the Wild organization is the Media Relations & Broadcast Manager at Wenatchee Wild Hockey. Here is my recent conversation with him, for our latest edition of Wenatchee Wild Stories.

Connor: Austin, thanks for taking time for us, I know you're about to hop into a meeting. Before you came to Wenatchee, what were you doing?

Austin Draude: I was the director of media and the radio announcer for the North Iowa Bulls of the North American Hockey League (The NAHL).

C: How many years have you been doing sports play-by-play?

AD: I’ve been doing sports play-by-play for 17 years.

C: Besides the Wenatchee Valley, what do you consider your hometown?

AD: Des Moines, Iowa

C: Besides the Wenatchee Wild, who are your three favorite sports teams?

AD: Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Wild

C: Who is your favorite sports announcer of all time and why?

AD: Probably Doc Emrick (longtime NHL hockey announcer for NBC) because of his preparation and his ability to describe a game.

C: Do you remember the first time you’ve ever been to a ballpark as a kid?

AD: I must have been three years old. (It was at a) Iowa Cubs (baseball game) in my hometown of Des Moines.

C: Who inspired you to get into broadcasting?

AD: I don’t think anyone ever inspired me to get into broadcasting. It's always something I always wanted to do and I’ve always really had a passion for it.

C: Is there anybody mentoring you right now to become even a better hockey, play-by-play guy?

AD: I don’t know if I’d say a mentor. Probably more guys that I listen to more than anybody else.

C: Who would that be?

AD: I would say two of them: Both of whom are in the American Hockey League (The AHL is the AAA level of pro hockey). Ben Gislason of the Iowa Wild and TJ Chillot of the Charlotte Checkers.

C: We’ve loved asking the Wild players this question: What is your favorite place in the Wenatchee Valley to grab a bite to eat, and what do you get?

AD: The Buzz Inn. I get the Chicken Fried Steak.

C: What’s your favorite opposing arena in the BCHL and why?

AD: Probably Vernon. The view is really good and the hosts are really good.

C: What do you love about Wenatchee?

AD: The landscape, scenery & the mountains. It's not quite as cold in the wintertime like back home. And the people here have been great.

Connor: Austin, thanks again for letting the fans get to know you better. On behalf of all of us Wild fans, we’re very fortunate to have you describe the action for us! You can follow Austin Draude on Facebook.

The Wenatchee Wild are currently in the first round of the BCHL Playoffs vs. Cranbrook. As of press time, the series is tied 1 game a piece.

Upcoming playoff schedule:

Tuesday night April 4th

Cranbrook Bucks @ Wenatchee Wild

GAME 3 (ALL TICKETS ARE $13 IN THE LOWER BOWL)

6pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Wednesday night April 5th

Cranbrook Bucks @ Wenatchee Wild

GAME 4 (ALL TICKETS ARE $13 IN THE LOWER BOWL)

6pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Friday Night April 7th

Wenatchee Wild @ Cranbrook Bucks

GAME 5

6pm puck drop Wenatchee/Pacific Time (7pm Cranbrook/Mountain Time)

Western Financial Place - Cranbrook, BC

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Sunday Night April 9th (IF NECESSARY)

Cranbrook Bucks @ Wenatchee Wild

GAME 6 (ALL TICKETS WOULD BE $13 IN THE LOWER BOWL)

6pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Tuesday Night April 11th (IF NECESSARY)

Wenatchee Wild @ Cranbrook Bucks

GAME 7

6pm puck drop Wenatchee/Pacific Time (7pm Cranbrook/Mountain Time)

Western Financial Place - Cranbrook, BC

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Single game - Partial and Full Season TICKET INFO:

Team, ticket, billet and sponsorship info: WenatcheeWildHockey.com

