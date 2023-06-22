Wenatchee’s best “Drive Through” Breakfast Burrito.

I don’t know about you but if I am going to be on the road early in the morning the best road food is the breakfast burrito. It has to be drive through; I don’t have time to stop and go into a restaurant. Here is my list of “drive through” breakfast burrito’s for Wenatchee and E. Wenatchee.

Taco bell

This is my “go to” if I am on my way somewhere. It’s quick, inexpensive, and tastes good. (It’s better with hot sauce but I can’t do that while I’m driving).

Micky D’s

On Friday’s before I go on the air, I stop at Micky D’s in Wenatchee and get the 2-sausage burrito’s breakfast. (Always get the hot sauce).

Carls Jr.

Sometimes when I am really hungry I will go to Carls Jr in E. Wenatchee for the steak and egg burrito. It’s big and spicy (don’t need the hot sauce). A while back I tried the Country breakfast burrito. It was good but a little sloppy.

Jack In The Box

Jack In The Box has the Grande sausage breakfast burrito and the meat lovers breakfast burrito. The flavor is good but after you eat it, it just sits there, and you wonder why you ate it. (sorry)

There are many other locations where you cand find a verry good breakfast burrito, but they are not drive through.

Glaze in E. Wenatchee comes to mind.

Always great food.They are open verry early but no drive through.

Honorable mention goes to...

Plaza Wenatchee at 908 S Wenatchee Ave,

They have a drive through, but they don’t open until 8am so except for the weekend that’s not early enough for me

