Wenatchee’s National Night Out Returns

The Wenatchee Police Department will be hosting the 2022 National Night out on August 2.

Residents will have a chance to meet Mayor Frank Kuntz, Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown, along with members from the Wenatchee city council. There won’t be any vendors this year but there will be free ice cream.

The National Night Out event will be held in five different locations from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The five locations will be at: