Winter Weather Making A Quick Comeback In NCW

There were strong winds in North Central Washington Tuesday morning, with blowing snow on top of Badger Mountain.

The wind will be changing from the west-southwest over the course of the day with precipitation coming to most areas.

"We'll start to see a wind shift to winds out of the northeast, and then additional snow will come in the late afternoon, early evening," said meteorologist Charlotte Dewey with the National Weather Service.

She said 1-2 inches of snow will accumulate in the Wenatchee area by Wednesday morning.

The Waterville Plateau will also get 1-2 inches, while areas such as Brewster, Bridgeport and Pateros could get 3-4 inches.

Leavenworth will also see 3-4 inches, while the Cascades will get up to 15 inches on snow through Wednesday morning.

Dewey says we'll then see a deep freeze in the region with overnight lows dipping to around 10 Wednesday and Friday night, and into low single digits Thursday night. Daytime high Thursday will only reach into the teens.