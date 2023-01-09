Woman Claims to Have Shot Herself During Party in Grant County

A 22-year-old Grant County woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg early Sunday.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says she was admitted to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake at just after 5 a.m.

"The 22-year-old was intoxicated and claimed she'd shot herself accidentally while attending a party but she was not forthcoming on the location of that party."

Foreman adds there's very little chance of any charges being filed due to the lack of information associated with the case.

"There are no witnesses and no suspect information, therefore there's no known risk to the public, but there's also probably not going to be any charges filed against the 22-year-old because we just don't have any evidence to suggest one way or another whether she's being truthful with us."

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.