Woman Dead After Being Hit By Semi At Ellensburg Truck Stop

Police are investigating the death of a California woman who was reportedly run over by a semi at an Ellensburg truck stop.

Officers say they were called to the Pilot Travel Center just off of I-90 Monday night at about 7:45.

They say they found that a 65-year-old woman from Riverside, California had been hit by a semi in the parking lot.

She was reportedly treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital where she died.

Ellensburg Police are investigating the death, and say drugs or alcohol did not play a factor.