Woman Jailed For Shooting Boyfriend During Argument Near George

A woman is in jail after allegedly shooting her boyfriend during an argument west of George on Sunday night.

The incident occurred near the Wild Horse Monument just before midnight when the couple, who had been traveling eastbound on Interstate-90, reportedly pulled over after experiencing car trouble.

Shortly after, police say 42-year-old Margo Hudspeth of Everest, Kansas got into an altercation with her boyfriend and shot him in the elbow.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says Hudspeth then fled into the nearby countryside to hide from law enforcement.

"A Bureau of Land Management ranger used his infrared camera to pinpoint where she was and a team of law enforcement officers took her into custody. The weapon she used, which was a revolver, was also recovered."

Hudspeth was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault (domestic violence).

Foreman says Hudspeth's boyfriend could also be facing charges for striking her prior to the shooting.

"Just because the man didn't go to jail doesn't mean he won't be facing charges. That's a decision that will be made by the prosecuting attorney. He sustained a gunshot wound and needed to go to the hospital for treatment. An arrest was not made because he needed to be hospitalized for treatment of that injury."

Foreman adds that in most domestic violence investigations, only the primary aggressor is arrested, which in this instance would be the person who caused the greatest harm - that being the gunshot wound.

The couple were reportedly traveling through Washington from the Midwest to help a friend relocate.