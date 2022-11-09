Woman Sentenced to Seven Years for Hitting Cop Cruiser

The woman who fled from both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police multiple times will serve a seven-year prison sentence.

28-year-old Danielle Renae Reyes pled guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, DUI, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree assault, and negligent driving charges in both Chelan and Douglas counties.

On Oct. 19, Reyes slammed her car into a police cruiser during a traffic stop and fled from police multiple times.

Columbia River Drug Task Force and Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett told Chelan County commissioners that it would cost $35,000 to replace the cruiser.

In court documents, Reyes stated that she wanted to take responsibility for her actions and opted for the maximum sentence.

She will serve 84 months for all charges.