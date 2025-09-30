The Washington State Patrol bomb squad safely disposed of a live hand grenade Monday night after a three-year-old boy found it in his family’s front yard on Willard Street in Hartline.

Get our free mobile app

The boy carried the grenade inside to his parents, who called 911 around 6:45 p.m. Deputies requested assistance from the WSP bomb squad. Technicians confirmed the grenade was live, removed it, and safely disposed of it in a rural area north of town.

The device was identified as a World War II era grenade that had been exposed to the elements for some time. How it ended up in the yard remains unknown.