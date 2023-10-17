WVC Names Acting Dean Of Math, Science & Engineering

Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) has a new Acting Dean of Math, Science, and Engineering.

Dr. Jeff Bullock will now lead and supervise each department's chair, faculty, and staff, as well as oversee their tenure committees and processes, and professional development and hiring.

In addition to his new interim role with WVC, Bullock has also been a full-time agriculture faculty member at the college since 2018.

Bullock holds several degrees from Western Washington University, including a Bachelor of Science in both chemistry and molecular biology, as well as a Master of Science in biochemistry, and has a PhD in plant pathology from Washington State University.

Bullock's family has a lengthy history with WVC, including his father, who was one of the founding members of its Omak campus.

Bullock will temporarily replace Holly Bringman, who recently left the college to take a job with the North Central Educational Service District as their Apple STEM coordinator.

