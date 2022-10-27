WVC Names Four Finalists in Search For Next President

There are now four finalists in the race to be the next president of Wenatchee Valley College.

The candidates are from four different states - Washington, Oregon, California, and Virginia - who represent both four-year institutions and two-year community colleges.

WVC spokesperson Libby Siebens says the competition has been fierce, with a group of six semifinalists having been interviewed a week ago from a field of 46 applicants from across the country.

Each candidate will spend one full day next week visiting both the Omak and Wenatchee campuses to take part in forums with WVC students and staff members as well as local residents.

The school is expected to name the next WVC president on November 7.

Candidates under consideration are:

David Johns – President, Ferrum College

Faimous Harrison – Dean, California State University-Stockton Campus

Karin Hilgersom – President, Truckee Meadows Community College

David Pelkey – Vice President of Student Services, South Puget Sound Community College

The WVC Board of Trustees will select the next president, who will be the 13th person to lead the school since it opened in 1939. The new president replaces Dr. Jim Richardson who is retiring in December after 17 years