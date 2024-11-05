Ziply Fiber Sold To Canada&#8217;s Largest Telecom Company

Ziply Fiber Sold To Canada’s Largest Telecom Company

Photo Credit: Facebook (CTV)

The Kirkland company that purchased Wenatchee's LocalTel Communications two months ago is being sold to Canada's largest telecom outfit.

On Monday, Bell Canada announced it's acquiring Ziply Fiber for $3.65 billion as part of an ongoing effort to expand upon its telecommunications services in the United States.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

The deal also reportedly includes Bell's assumption of an additional $1.45 billion in net debt from Ziply.

Ziply purchased LocalTel in September for an undisclosed amount about 18 months after acquiring Ephrata-based ISP iFiber Communications for an amount that was also not publicized.

Sources say Bell's acquisition of Ziply is expected to close in the second half of 2025, and is subject to regulatory approvals and other standard conditions.

Once the sale becomes final, Ziply will continue its operations as a separate entity of Bell and will remain headquartered in Kirkland.

8 Internet Tips To Get Weed Safely From Oregon to Idaho

All these tips were taken from a Reddit thread. Remember, this article is all in good fun, and we don't endorse or encourage illegal activities. While transporting marijuana from Oregon to Idaho is illegal under federal law, both states have their own regulations concerning marijuana, and it's essential to abide by local laws. Instead of embarking on a weed-smuggling escapade, consider enjoying the green goodness in the places where it's legal and following the appropriate channels. Stay safe, and let's keep the laughter flowing!

Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Filed Under: Bell Canada, iFIBER Communications, LocalTel, Ziply Fiber
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ