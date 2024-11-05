Ziply Fiber Sold To Canada’s Largest Telecom Company

The Kirkland company that purchased Wenatchee's LocalTel Communications two months ago is being sold to Canada's largest telecom outfit.

On Monday, Bell Canada announced it's acquiring Ziply Fiber for $3.65 billion as part of an ongoing effort to expand upon its telecommunications services in the United States.

Get our free mobile app

The deal also reportedly includes Bell's assumption of an additional $1.45 billion in net debt from Ziply.

Ziply purchased LocalTel in September for an undisclosed amount about 18 months after acquiring Ephrata-based ISP iFiber Communications for an amount that was also not publicized.

Sources say Bell's acquisition of Ziply is expected to close in the second half of 2025, and is subject to regulatory approvals and other standard conditions.

Once the sale becomes final, Ziply will continue its operations as a separate entity of Bell and will remain headquartered in Kirkland.