$10,000 Reward Offered For Capture Of Two At-Large Suspects In Moses Lake Drive-By

The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) is now working with the U.S. Marshals Service's Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force to track down two suspects who are wanted in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Moses Lake last week.

On Monday, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder for his role in the incident that killed 14-year-old Mario Amezcua Santoyo and critically wounded three other teens and an adult female in the 500 block of Loop Drive on Friday, March 21.

Get our free mobile app

MLPD investigators made the arrest after the boy sought treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland that they say was accidentally self-inflicted during the shooting.

Police identified three suspects in connection with shooting the day after it occurred following the retrieval of evidence from an abandoned vehicle linked to the crime in the 1500 block of Buell Drive in Moses Lake.

The Marshal's Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 ($5,000 for each fugitive) for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects who are still at-large.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Washington State Department of Corrections, U.S. Border Patrol, and the FBI are all assisting with the investigation to locate and apprehend the two remaining suspects, who have not been described in detail by authorities.

The Marshal's Service says both of the at-large suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, and each is facing charges of first-degree murder, as well as five counts of assault in the first degree, drive-by shooting, and felon in possession of a firearm.