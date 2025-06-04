The search for a Wenatchee man suspected of kidnapping and killing his three young daughters is continuing.

Thirty-two-year-old Travis Decker is wanted for First-Degree Murder in connection with the deaths of 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, whose bodies were found on Monday at a remote campground 17 miles west of Leavenworth.

Authorities say Decker killed the girls sometime after he picked them up from their mother's home for a scheduled visitation last Friday and failed to return them.

An intensive search was launched and a Missing Endangered Persons Alert was issued for the girls by the Washington State Patrol on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

Decker's pickup truck was located near the bodies of the children in a wooded area at the campground but he was not found.

A warrant for Decker's arrest was first issued late Sunday for felony custodial interference, and a subsequent warrant was issued for the kidnapping and murder of his daughters the following day after their bodies were discovered.

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force is working closely with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office to apprehend Decker, who is reportedly a military veteran with extensive training in survival skills and weapons.

At a candlelight vigil for the slain children that was held at Wenatchee's Memorial Park on Tuesday evening, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said his agency's search for Decker will not cease until he is found.

"I want to be respectful towards Travis. I understand that he is a human individual. But I also want to make it very clear to him as well, that this is his chance to turn himself in. Do the right thing, Travis and do what you should have already done and take accountability for your actions. I certainly hope he does so because we will not stop looking for him and we're relentless."

attachment-IMG_4743 loading...

A reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Decker's capture is being offered by the Marshals Service.

Anyone who spots Decker is being asked to consider him armed and dangerous and not to approach or confront him, but instead call 9-1-1 or the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 800-336-0102 immediately.

Decker is described as 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts.